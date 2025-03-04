South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Lahore

International cricket giants South Africa national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns in the semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides are here after securing a top-two spot in their respective groups. The South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match will be played from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Interestingly, both sides were contenders in the recently concluded Tri-nation series in Pakistan. South Africa Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Due to Superior Net Run Rate After Bowling Out England for 179 in SA vs ENG Match, Afghanistan Officially Eliminated.

The South Africa cricket team are here after finishing at the top spot of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B. They were to feature in three games in the group stage, they won the first one against Afghanistan by a massive 107 runs, and the second game was abandoned by rain, while the third one against England was won by seven wickets.

The New Zealand cricket team won both their games against Pakistan and Bangladesh but lost to giants India. The Kiwis finished second in Group A and now should be aiming for a win to book a spot in the finale. India Beat New Zealand By 44 Runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Men in Blue Set Up Semi-Final Clash Against Australia After Finishing Top of Group A.

SA vs NZ Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

South Africa and New Zealand have faced each other in 73 One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, South Africa have secured 42 wins while New Zealand have 26 wins. Five matches have ended in no results.

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Player Name Marco Jansen Tom Latham Temba Bavuma Matt Henry David Miller William O'Rourke

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Marco Jansen has the fifth-best bowling average in the tournament, at 17.75. Kiwi batter Tom Latham, who is the fourth-highest run-getter needs to deal with his pace and avoid missing, even the slightest edge can cause trouble. The Proteas captain Temba Bavuma played a 58-run knock against the Afghans in his last innings. Matt Henry who has clinched the most number of wickets in the tournament should be targetting him at the earliest. David Miller is known for his destructive batting, and he will try to shoot the score up for his team when the pitch in Lahore fades, William O'Rourke who has six wickets in the tournament should be targeting to pick him in the middle and end overs.

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The South Africa national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The scheduled match is to be played on March 5 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the free live stream for a limited time, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee. Shane Watson Reflects on ICC Champions Trophy Glory, Says ‘It Was a Magical Moment’.

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

South Africa National Cricket Team Likely XI: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand National Cricket Team Likely XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke

