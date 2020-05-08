Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture From Time at Yorkshire County Club, Calls It ‘Special Stint’ and One With ‘Fond Memories!’

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram / @SachinTendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar recalled his stint with English County Cricket Club Yorkshire in 1992 and said how it was an important stint in developing him as a cricketer and giving him not only exposure but also a better understanding of English conditions. Tendulkar, who made his India debut as a 16-year-old in 1989, became Yorkshire cricket club’s first overseas signing in more than a century. Recalling that moment, Tendulkar posted a picture of him holding a passport given by the county of Yorkshire after he had joined the club as their overseas professional. Sachin Tendulkar Binges on Beetroot Kebabs Made by Daughter Sara, Posts a Picture on Social media.

“Flashback to my county cricket days!” Tendulkar said on his Instagram page posting a picture of himself. “As a 19-year-old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions. Fond memories!” he added in his caption for the image. Tendulkar had joined the County Club as a replacement for the injured Australian pacer Craig McDermott, who was initially the first choice but had to be replaced after getting injured. Rohit Sharma Better ODI Opener Than Sachin Tendulkar, Says Simon Doull.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture

The story goes that Tendulkar was only selected after Suleiman Adam or Solly bhai managed to persuade Yorkshire coach Fred Trueman and the selectors of the county club of Sachin’s potential. The master blaster went on to play 16 matches for the club in the county championship and scored 1, 070 runs at an average of 46.52.

He is still celebrated as one of the five greatest players of the Yorkshire County Club. "I will always remember this as one of the greatest four and a half months I've spent in my life,” Tendulkar once told the Guardian recalling his time in England as a 19-year-old.