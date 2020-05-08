Rohit Sharma Better ODI Opener Than Sachin Tendulkar, Says Simon Doull

Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma is one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket right now and is considered as a modern-day great. The 33-year-old who started as a lower-order batsman has transformed himself into a destructive opener, becoming the only player to score three double centuries in the 50-over format. This has led former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull to believe that the Mumbai born cricketer is even better ODI opener than Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma Special: 5 Times When Hitman’s Cheeky Replies at Press Conferences Left Everyone in Splits.

During an interview on ICC’s Cricket Inside Out show, Simon Doull said that Rohit Sharma’s stats make him a better ODI opener than Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian cricketer was very much criticised for getting out in the 90s on several occasions however this is not the case for Rohit as the former Kiwi cricketer said he hardly labours while scoring a ton. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Included in David Warner’s India-Australia Combined IPL XI.

‘His ability to increase his strike-rate past that, even it’s past 60, 70, 80… You don’t see Rohit Sharma getting stuck in the ’90s very often and labouring through the ’90s either. He is just a phenomenal player,’ Doull said.

‘Well, I personally have copped flak in India because I’ve said he’s the No.1, he’s the first opener picked in an all-time Indian side, hands down. I’m sorry, but you look at the stats, look at the numbers. He averages 49.A strike rate of 88. Sachin averages 44 with a strike-rate of 86, I think, across the careers,’ he added.

‘So, numbers-wise, Rohit’s numbers are phenomenal, they are better than Sachin’s, that’s why to me he’s the first name on the list, and that’s only because you start at No.1, there’s Kohli on the list, Dhoni’s on the list as you get further down the order.’ Said the Kiwi.