Sachin Tendulkar Binges on Beetroot Kebabs Made by Daughter Sara, Posts a Picture on Social media

Sachin Tendulkar is a big-time foodie and is often ready to binge on something that delights his stomach. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the Master Blaster is having a great time at home with his family. Daughter Sara, yesterday donned the hat of a chef and cooked yummy beetroot kebabs and some salad. The food surely was relished by papa Sachin as he was seen beaming with happiness. He not only posted the picture of the kebabs on social media but also said that he finished the entire plate within six seconds. Sara Tendulkar Cannot Speak Marathi! Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Confesses in This Video and Maharashtrians Are Offended!

Sachin Tendulkar also praised Sara for her cooking and shared a collage of a plate full of kebabs and then a snap with Sara and the empty plate. Sachin looked quite happy as he relished the kebabs and the caption of the snap read, “Gone in 60 seconds! 😀 Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @saratendulkar.” You can check out the picture below:

Picture of the salad

Another delicious meal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Tendulkar as always grabbed the limelight for her stunning looks and photos. Very often is she seen letting her hair down with her friends. Now looking at Sara in a new avatar, surely the fans are gonna go berserk and we can tag her as an all-rounder who is not only good with her appearance but also a great chef.