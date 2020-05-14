Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture of House Party at Sourav Ganguly’s Residence (View Post)

Sachin Tendulkar's Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are arguably the best opening partners in the history of ODI cricket. The two greats played alongside each other for more than a decade and broke numerous records. They are also known to share a great bond with each other and there are many tales of their friendship. Recently, Tendulkar took to his official Facebook page and shared a throwback picture of a house party in Ganguly’s home. The former batting sensation recalled the delicious food and warm hospitality he got in the southpaw’ home. He also sent his best wishes to the BCCI president’s mother. Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Wonderful Memories’ With Sourav Ganguly After ICC Shares Partnership Records of Former Indian Openers.

“Throwback to a fun evening spent at Dadi’s home. Relished the food & warm hospitality. Hope your mother is doing well, my best wishes to her. #throwbackthursday,” wrote Sachin while sharing the picture on the social-media website. In the snap, he can be enjoying his meal while the former Indian captain is sitting by his side. Well, it has been a while since the two stars batted with each other. However, their bond still seems to be intact. Meanwhile, let’s look back at the picture shared by the Master Blaster.

Recently, the two stars talked on social media how many more runs they would have scored with the modern-day cricket rules. It still started when the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared their partnership records on Twitter. Opening the batting, the two batsmen scored 8,227 runs in 176 innings, the most for any pair in ODI cricket too date. Sachin asked Sourav how much more runs they would have added in their cabinet with the two new balls and modern field restriction. To which, ‘Dada’ replied at least 4000 more.