Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Wonderful Memories’ With Sourav Ganguly After ICC Shares Partnership Records of Former Indian Openers

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly will go down as two of the best openers in limited-overs cricket and their partnership records in international cricket speak volumes of their capabilities. The two former Indians stars piled up 8,227 runs while opening the batting together in 176 innings. Recently, ICC shared the stats of stupendous partnership records of the two stars in ODIs which made Tendulkar nostalgic. Retweeting ICC’s post, the Master Blaster remembered the ‘wonderful times’ of their playing days. The former batting sensation also asked Ganguly how many more runs the two would have scored with the modern-day rules. Virat Kohli Tops Sachin Tendulkar When it Comes to Chasing, Says de Villiers.

“This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls?” wrote the 47-year-old on the micro-blogging website. Rules in cricket have been changing constantly which has brought a massive difference in the game. With the use of the two new balls, the openers are able to aggregate quick runs in the initial overs and the field restrictions have made bowlers’ life even miserable. Meanwhile, let’s look at Tendulkar’s post.

This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls? 😉@SGanguly99 @ICC https://t.co/vPlYi5V3mo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

The notable thing is to fit Virender Sehwag in the team, the then Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly sacrificed his opening slot in the latter half of his career. So, one can say that the partnership record could have been even more scintillating. Ganguly, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2008, finished his career with 11,363 runs while Sachin scored 18, 426 runs in his ODIs, the most for any batsman to date.