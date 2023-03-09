The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is currently running successfully in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. And as expected, we are already witnessing quite a few unknown players showing their talent against the superstars of world cricket. 27-year-old bowler Saika Ishaque is one of them. Jhoome Jo Pathaan! Gujarat Giants Players Groove to SRK-Starrer's Hit Number After Registering First Victory of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Saika Ishaque announced her in WPL 2023 after taking four wickets in the opening match against Gujarat Giants. She continued her good form and picked up two more wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The spinner then got three wickets against Delhi Capitals. Overall, she has already picked up nine wickets in three matches and is currently at the top position in the highest wicket-taker list.

Saika Ishaque Lesser Known Facts

# Born on October 8, 1995, Saika Ishaque is a left-arm spinner

# Saika has represented Bengal in almost all age group levels and is one of the top performers in the domestic cricket

# Mumbai Indians signed Saika for INR 10 Lakh in the WPL 2023 Auction

# Saika has previously played for India A Women and Trailblazers. She plays for Kalighat Cricket Club in the club cricket in Bengal

# Saika got famous after dismissing Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia in consecutive deliveries while playing in a domestic match against Punjab

Saika Ishaque has been one of the best performers in WPL 2023. The left-arm spinner is one of the biggest reasons for Mumbai's early dominance in the tournament. She will be now looking to continue her great start.

