Gujarat Giants registered their first victory in Women's Premier League 2023 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Following this, Gujarat shared a video on the internet, in which Gujarat players Shabnam Shakil and Harley Gala were seen dancing to the famous song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Sha Rukh Khan's recent film Pathaan. The video has already started to go viral. Mithali Raj Dances to Manike Mage Hithe! Gujarat Giants Mentor Shakes A Leg to Sri Lankan Hit Song With Players Ahead of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Gujarat Giants Players dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

