Scotland host New Zealand in a three-game T20 series with the Blackcaps continuing their preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is fast approaching. After their routine win over Ireland recently, the New Zealanders will be fairly confident about taking on Scotland with the first game set to take place in Edinburg. Micthell Santner will lead the Kiwis once again and the squad too, has remained unchanged from the Ireland series. Hosts Scotland are playing their first T20 series since their exit last year at the World Cup. It is an ideal opportunity for them to test their skills against a quality team. Scotland have lost their previous two encounters with the Kiwis. Scotland versus New Zealand starts at 7:00 PM IST. SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 at Edinburgh

Kyle Coetzer, who recently announced his retirement from the T20 format, will be a massive loss for the hosts. Richie Berrington leads the team and the onus on taking the wickets will fall on his shoulders. Chris Greaves is another experienced bowler in the squad whose spin could come in handy in the middle overs. George Munsey has over a thousand runs in the 51 matches he has played for Scotland and will open the innings for the home side.

Martin Guptill did not get the big scores against Ireland but the veteran opener will be eager to start on a positive note today. Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham are experts in the shortest format of the game and are crucial in the middle overs. In terms of bowling, Ish Sodhi could be difficult to deal with for the Scottish players considering his crisp line and length.

When is Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Grange Club in Edinburgh on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I online. New Zealand are well ahead of Scotland in terms of talent and should secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).