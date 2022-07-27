The first T20 match between Scotland (SCO) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played on 27 July 2022 (Wednesday) at The Grange Club in Edinburgh, Scotland. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Scotland vs New Zealand's first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India To Host ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Scotland is set to host New Zealand for two-match Twenty20 series and a single ODI match. After the exit from T20 World Cup 2021, the Scotland team will be playing their first T20 match since then on Wednesday. Former Scottish skipper Kyle Coetzer whose contribution to the team has been extensive announced his retirement from T20 cricket lately and will be replaced by Richie Berrington. Meanwhile, New Zealand, have wins against Ireland previously backing them as they enter into another series. New Zealand discovered some match winners against the Irishmen in the form of Dane Cleaver, Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell who will continue to prove their worth in the upcoming assignment. Mitchell Santner will continue leading New Zealand for this series too.

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Matthew Cross (SCO) and Dane Cleaver (NZ) can be taken as Wicket-keepers

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Richie Berrington (SCO), Martin Guptill (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ) and Calum MacLeod (SCO) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Safyaan Sharif (SCO) and Jimmy Neesham (NZ) could be our all-rounders

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mark Watt (SCO), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) and Gavin Main (SCO) could form the bowling attack

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Matthew Cross (SCO), Dane Cleaver (NZ), Richie Berrington (SCO), Martin Guptill (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Calum MacLeod (SCO), Safyaan Sharif (SCO), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mark Watt (SCO), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Gavin Main (SCO).

Martin Guptill (NZ) could be named as the captain of your SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

