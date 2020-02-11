Shadab Khan, Pakistan Cricketer, Accused of Blackmailing Dubai-Based Girl Over Her Private Pictures (See Post)

Shadab Khan. (Photo Credits: IANS)

In recent times, several Pakistani cricketers like Imam-ul-Haq and Shaheen Shah Afridi have found themselves in hot waters and now, Shadab Khan has made the latest entry in the list. The all-rounder has been accused of blackmailing a Dubai-based girl named. The girl took to her Instagram page- sharing a post in which she claimed that the 21-year old cricketer threatened her to leak her nude photographs if she opens up about their story. She revealed that she became close friends in March 2019 and has travelled with the all-rounder to many countries for various tournaments and that too spending her own money. The girl also claimed that Shadab used to hook up with other girls too despite being with her. Here are Four Instances When Pakistani Cricketers Found Themselves in Hot Waters (Watch Video).

According to the girl, the saga started when a journalist clicked their picture and it became viral. Many speculated that the two were dating. However, Shadab doesn't wanted their relationship to come out in open and thus, he intimidated the girl for leaking his private pictures if she threw light on their bond. Well, Shadab hasn’t still yet not opened up about the case and the all-rounder could be in trouble if he’s found guilty. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post.

View Post:

Well, this was not the very first time when Pakistani cricketers have bagged headlines due to wrong reasons. Earlier, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was also accused of masturbating in a video chat while Imam-ul-Haq was accused of having affairs with multiple women.