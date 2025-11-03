Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025: After an entertaining three-match T20I series, the action in South Africa's tour of Pakistan will now shift to ODIs. After a winning start to the T20Is, the South Africa National Cricket Team was convincingly defeated in the next two matches as Pakistan claimed the T20I series by a 2-1 margin. It goes without saying that the Proteas would be out for revenge. Pakistan, on the other hand, might have momentum from the T20I series win, but won't take South Africa lightly at all. In this article, we shall take a look at Pakistan vs South Africa best fantasy playing XI for PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025. PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Result: Babar Azam's Half-Century Powers Pakistan to 2-1 Series Victory.

The PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 is a memorable one for a number of reasons. First, the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 would mark the return of international cricket to the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad after 17 long years. The venue will host all three PAK vs SA ODI matches. Plus, it will be Shaheen Afridi's debut as Pakistan captain in the ODI format and the left-arm pacer would be more than willing to get off to a good start. Shaheen Afridi was handed the responsibility of leading the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the 50-over format after the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) decided to cut short Mohammad Rizwan's time at the helm. Babar Azam Becomes All-Time Leading Run Scorer in T20Is Surpassing Rohit Sharma, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Quinton de Kock (SA)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Matthew Breetzke (SA), Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

All-Rounders: Corbin Bosch (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi (SA), Nandre Burger (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Who Will Win PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match?

South Africa have an overwhelming advantage when it comes to head-to-head stats against Pakistan. The Proteas have so far played 87 ODIs against Pakistan, out of which they won 52, while Pakistan secured 34 wins, with one match ending in a no result. However, South Africa have a relatively inexperienced squad which will be led by Matthew Breetzke. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a formidable lineup with names like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf among some of the big names in the squad. While it is all about playing good cricket, fans can expect Pakistan to come out on top in the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

