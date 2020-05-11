Shakib Al Hasan and Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir Announce Birth of Second Daughter Errum (Watch Video)

Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir (Photo Credits: Shakib Al Hasan)

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al-Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir have announced the birth of their second daughter. The cricketer took to social media to share the news with his fans and everyone in the cricket world while asking them to welcome her with best wishes. The couple also have a four and a half year daughter named Alaina and have now welcomed their second kid, whom they have named Errum Hassan. Shakib Al Hasan Posts PDA Photo With Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir on Instagram.

According to reports, the Hasan family are spending their time in the United States, where Shishir has her home. Shakib announced the birth of his second daughter on his Twitter account. ‘We are blessed with the birth of our little angel, Errum Hasan. Welcome her with best wishes, and a magnificent life ahead in your prayers.’ He wrote. Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib-al-Hasan to Auction 'Favourite' Bat to Raise COVID-19 Funds.

We are blessed with the birth of our little angel, Errum Hasan. Welcome her with best wishes, and a magnificent life ahead in your prayers. Please subscribe my official Youtube channel for regular updates and official content. Thank you. https://t.co/3argO3kvQu — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) May 11, 2020

Sporting action around the globe has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and Shakib Al Hasan has been doing his bit for the society. The Bangladesh all-rounder recently auctioned his favourite bat to raise funds to help the country in their fight against COVID-19.

According to reports, the bat was sold for Taka 20 Lakhs and was bought by a USA Bangladesh resident named Raj. The base price for the bat was kept at Taka 500,000. Shakib was last seen on the field during the 2019 Cricket World Cup where he scored 606 runs with an average of 86.57.