HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Friday that India’s rescheduled white-ball tour of the country will take place in September 2026. The series, which includes three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), was originally slated for August 2025 but was deferred by mutual agreement between the two boards. ‘Let’s Not Get Into This’: BCCI Maintains Silence on Bangladeshi Players’ Participation in IPL Following Reports of Violent Incidents Against Hindu in Bangladesh.

According to the newly released itinerary, the Indian squad is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28, 2026. The tour will serve as a centerpiece of one of Bangladesh’s busiest home seasons, which also features visits from Pakistan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Revised Match Schedule

The six-match assignment will begin with the ODI leg followed by the shortest format. While specific venues are expected to be finalized closer to the event, the BCB has locked in the following dates:

September 1, 3, 6: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ODIs

September 9, 12, 13: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd T20Is

Background on the Postponement

The series was initially delayed in July 2025. At the time, both the BCCI and BCB cited "international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience" as the primary reasons for the shift.

However, the postponement also occurred during a period of significant political transition in Bangladesh. Reports at the time suggested that security considerations and the desire for a stable administrative environment played a role in the decision to move the high-profile tour to the 2026 window.

A Packed 2026 Calendar

The India series is part of an ambitious home schedule for Bangladesh in 2026, following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in March. The year is set to feature:

March & May: Pakistan (ODIs and Test series)

April/May: New Zealand (ODIs and T20Is)

June: Australia (ODIs and T20Is)

October/November: West Indies (Test series)

For India, the September window fits into a 2026 roadmap that includes a home series against New Zealand, a T20 World Cup title defense, and an away tour of England.

Logistical Outlook

BCB cricket operations lead Shahriar Nafees confirmed the rescheduling, stating that the board is committed to providing fans the opportunity to see top-level international cricket throughout the year. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2026; Including ICC T20 World Cup, Asian Games and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - Check Schedule.

While the BCCI has yet to release a formal statement regarding the specific 2026 dates, the series remains a fixture of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP). The tour will be a crucial preparation phase for both sides as they look toward the 2027 ODI World Cup.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).