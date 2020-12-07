Sir Don Bradman’s ‘Baggy Green’ cap, which he gifted to his friend, is set to be auctioned this week. The Australian cricketing legend’s cap from his debut series against England in 1928 is set to be sold according to several reports. The late cricketer had given the cap to his friend Peter Dunham in the 1950s, but with Dunham’s arrest, Bradman’s ‘Baggy Green’ will be put up for auction. Justin Langer Wrote Letter to Sir Don Bradman Seeking Advice for Success & Still Treasures the Reply He Got!

Don Bradman had gifted his cap to family friend Peter Dunham, an accountant, in the 1950s. Dunham earlier this year in May was jailed for eight years and two months after scamming around $1.3 million from his investors. Following this, some of the accountant’s victims, sought access to Bradman’s cap to help pay the debt. The auction will be held online at Pickles.com.au starting at 1730 AEDT Thursday.

‘In 1959, Sir Donald gifted the Baggy Green to his neighbour, Peter Dunham, whose house backed onto the Bradman's family home on the Parade in Kensington Gardens’ Pickles Auction said in an official statement. The Baggy Green has been on display at the State Library of South Australia since 2003, loaned by Dunham, ‘has been authenticated by Mr. Barry Gibbs (former manager of the SLSA's Bradman collection),’ the company added.

Peter Dunham faced the South Australian District Court initially charged with 37 theft and deception charges spanning 2008 to 2015. Just before his trial, Dunham, 76, pleaded guilty to many of the charges on the condition others were dropped. The court was told Dunham had repaid about $800,000.

A number of Don Bradman’s baggy green caps have previously been auctioned, with his 1948 edition from the famous Ashes tour of England selling for $425,000 in 2003. Earlier in January of this year, Shane Warne auctioned his Baggy Green to raise funds for bush fire relief. The cap fetched $1,007,500 and was purchased by the Commonwealth Bank.

