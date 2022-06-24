After securing a 34-run win in the first match, India would aim to once again exert their dominance and potentially clinch the series when they face Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Saturday, June 25. The match would be played at the theRangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to be played at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite achieving victory in the first game, the Indian women's team would aim to put in a better batting performance. In the first T20I, Jemimah Rodrigues (36), Shafali Verma (31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (22) were the only significant contributors with the willow in hand. Barring these three, the other batters failed to get going and had it not been for Pooja Vastrakar's 14* off 12 deliveries and Deepti Sharma's 17* off three balls, India would have ended up posting something in the region around 110-115. SL-W vs IND-W, 1st T20 2022: India Bowlers Choke Sri Lanka, Take 1-0 Lead

Batting was a concern for Sri Lanka as well, who ended 34 runs short of the total. Out of their players, Kavisha Dilhari was the most impressive with the right-hander scoring a fighting 47 off 49 deliveries. For them, it is a chance at surviving in the series and they are expected to come out all guns blazing.

IND W vs SL W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met a total of 19 times until now. India Women have the upper hand, leading the head-to-head record with 15 wins while Sri Lanka have clinched only three victories. One game has ended in no result.

IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues would be the key players while for Sri Lanka, a lot would depend on the performances of Kavisha Dilhari and Inoka Ranaweera.

IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

The battles between Harmanpreet Kaur and Inoka Ranaweera and Kavisha Dilhari and Radha Yadav would be interesting to watch. Both these games can have an impact on the outcome of this match.

IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

Sri Lanka W vs India W 2nd T20I match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on June 25, 2022 (Saturday). The 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 01:30 pm.

IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters yet for the India Women's tour of Sri Lanka. But the good news for Indian fans is that FanCode would provide live streaming of the series on their app for free.

IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND W Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

SL W Likely Playing 11: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshtitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

