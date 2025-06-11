South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: South Africa will be featuring in the World Test championship finals for the very first time as they come up against the formidable Australians. The Proteas have a painful history when it comes to ICC events but they will feel they can change for good in this high stake clash at Lord’s. Opponents Australia are the defending champions and have dominated test cricket in the last four years or so. With a finely balanced side boasting of some of the best batters and bowlers in the game, they will feel confident about their chances. The Australians beat South Africa 113 years ago at the same venue and given the way they defeated the Indians in the last final, the team is unstoppable at times. ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Name Playing XI For World Test Championship Summit Clash Against Australia; Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi Included.

Tony de Zorzi will not be part of the Proteas playing eleven while Wiaan Mulder featuring at no 3. Tristan Stubbs is known for his attacking gameplay, and this could prove vital in this tie. Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton at the top will have to battle it out against the new ball. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace attack for the South Africans.

Marnus Labuschagne is all set to open the innings for Australia in a move that has surprised many. Cameron Green has been promoted to the no 3 spot with Steven Smith and Travis Head to follow. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will have a lot of bowling to do, and the duo will be supported by skipper Pat Cummins.

South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Match Details

Match South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Date Wednesday, June 11 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Lord's Cricket Ground, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV

When is South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC WTC 2025 Final will take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 11. The live action in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final cricket match will begin from 03:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards. Check out ICC WTC 2025 Final viewing options below. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia Name Playing XI For World Test Championship Summit Clash Against South Africa, Marnus Labuschagne to Open, Cameron Green to Bat Three.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of ICC Events, including the World Test Championship in India. So, fans can find telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV. For the South Africa vs Australia viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final?

The ICC WTC 2025 Final free live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, with Star Sports Network owning the digital rights as well. So, SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final live streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website platform for fans in India, which will need a subscription to watch. Expect a quality game of cricket with Australia producing a dominating win.

