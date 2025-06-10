South Africa Name Playing XI For World Test Championship 2025 Final Against Australia; Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi Included

The World Test Championship final for the 2023-25 cycle between finalists South Africa and Australia, set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, starts from Wednesday, June 11. Ahead of that, South Africa name their playing XI for the big clash against Australia. Temba Bavuma to lead and he will have senior cricketers like Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj in his support. The team has some fresh look with Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham and Ryan Rickelton as well. Wiaan Mulder and Lungi Ngidi adds the edge in the side. South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final: Three Player Battles to Watch Out for SA vs AUS World Test Championship Summit Clash in London.

South Africa Name Playing XI For World Test Championship 2025 Final

