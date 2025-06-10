After South Africa, Australia also announce their playing XI ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship 2025 final starting June 11 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Scott Boland misses out this time despite a strong outing against India in December-January. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will lead the pace attack. Marnus Labuschagne promoted as an opener with Usman Khawaja while Cameron Green will bat three. Beau Webster retains his place as well. ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Name Playing XI For World Test Championship Summit Clash Against Australia; Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi Included.

Australia Name Playing XI For WTC 2025 Final

