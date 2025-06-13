Mumbai, June 13: During the World Test Championship final against Australia, Allan Donald overtook Kagiso Rabada to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Proteas. Let us look at top wicket-takers for SA in Tests.

Dale Steyn

Steyn is Proteas' leading Test wicket-taker, with 439 scalps at an average of 22.95, best figures of 7/51 and 26 five-wicket hauls. Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Jacques Kallis To Become Fifth Highest Wicket-Taker for South Africa Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Shaun Pollock

Pollock is second-highest wicket-taker of all time in Tests for Proteas, taking 421 scalps at an average of 23.11, with best figures of 7/87. He has also taken 16 five-wicket hauls and a ten wicket haul.

Makhaya Ntini

In 101 Tests, Ntini took 390 scalps at an average of 28.82, with best figures of 7/37. He has also taken 18 five-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls.

Kagiso Rabada

In 71 Tests, Rabada has taken 332 scalps at an average of 21.82, with best figures of 7/112, 17 five-wicket hauls and four ten-fers. Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in Same Over in Both Innings During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Allan Donald

The 'White Lightning' is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in Tests, with 330 in 72 Tests at an average of 22.25, with best figures of 8/71. He also took 20 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers.