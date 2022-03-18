Bangladesh will travel to take on South Africa in a three-match One-Day International series. The SA vs BAN, 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on March 18, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim to make a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Shakib al Hasan To Travel to South Africa After Closed-Door Meeting With BCB Chief Nazmul Hasan.

Bangladesh are coming into this clash on the back of a series win over Afghanistan and will be aiming to replicate that feat. However, they will have a tough task away from home as hosts South Africa, themselves are in great form, having white-washed India in their previous One Day International matches at home.

When Is South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be played at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on March 18, 2022 (Friday). The match has a start time of 04:30 PM IST and 01:00 PM according to local time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of South Africa vs Bangladesh in India and will telecast the game on its Star Sports First channel. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the SA vs BAN 1st ODI on Gazi TV and T Sports while Supersport will telecast the game live in South Africa.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 Online?

Disney+ Hotstar the official OTT platform of Star Network will live stream the SA vs BAN 1st ODI 2022 in India. Gazi TV are the broadcasters in Bangladesh and will stream the game on their online platforms.

