South Africa and Bangladesh face off against each other in the second One-Day International match of the three-game series. The SA vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on March 20, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. SA vs BAN, 1st ODI 2022 Match Result: Bangladesh Makes History with ODI Win in South Africa, Go 1-0 Up in Series.

Bangladesh stunned the hosts in the first game of the series as they registered a brilliant 38-run win in Centurion. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will be hoping to replicate that feat once again and win a rare series away from home. Meanwhile, the Proteas will be disappointed after the result but will back themselves to bounce back and get on level terms in the series.

When Is South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on March 20, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a start time of 01:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM according to local time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of South Africa vs Bangladesh in India and will telecast the game on its Star Sports First channel. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the SA vs BAN 2nd ODI on Gazi TV and T Sports while Supersport will telecast the game live in South Africa.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Online?

Disney+ Hotstar the official OTT platform of Star Network will live stream the SA vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 in India. Gazi TV are the broadcasters in Bangladesh and will stream the game on their online platforms.

