South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test 2019-20 Day 4: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SA vs ENG Test from Johannesburg

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa are playing England in the fourth and last Test of the series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. At stumps on Day 3, England were packed for 248 runs in the third innings. However, they had a 217-runs lead in the first innings and thus, the home side will have to chase down to 466 runs for victory. The highest successful chase in the history of Test cricket has been 418 runs. Hence, the Faf du Plessis-led side will have to chase history in order to avoid a humiliating defeat. Meanwhile, one can scroll down to get the live scorecard and ball-to-ball update of the match. South Africa Vs England, Live Cricket Score 4th Test Match.

Speaking about the action on Day 3, England resumed their innings at 88/6. However, skipper Joe Root steadied the ship with a well-fought half-century. Other than the skipper, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran played effective cameos to guide the visitors to 248 runs. For the home team, debutant pacer Beuran Hendricks claimed a five-fer. However, his effort looks like going in vain as the Proteas have a jolting task ahead. Now, the onus will be on veterans like Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to save their side from a defeat. You can follow the ball-by-ball commentary of SA vs ENG Test match on LatestLY.

Already leading the four-match series 2-1, a win in the ongoing encounter will seal the deal for Joe Root and Men. Moreover, this will be the second consecutive Test series victory for England on South African soil.