South Africa national cricket team vs England national cricket team Live Score Updates: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is reaching its business end, and we will witness South Africa clash against England in the final Group B match of the ninth edition. The SA vs ENG CT match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), where a win for South Africa will guarantee them a place in the semi-finals. You can check the South Africa National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. This will be only the second time that a South Africa national cricket team and England national cricket team match will be held in Pakistan. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

South Africa will look to shrug off any cobwebs, that might have arisen, given they have not played any cricket since their opening match against Afghanistan. South Africa will be keen to field their best XI before the upcoming knockout matches. South Africa looks the more balanced of the two sides ahead into the SA vs ENG CT match.

On the other hand, England will have a lot to play for, which includes their pride, and Jos Buttler, who will be leading the Three Lions for the final time in white-ball cricket, having announced his resignation. England in all their two CT matches thus far, have looked in good form, but have failed to push themselves past the finish line.

South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of SA vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025

South Africa Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

England Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood