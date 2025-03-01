01 Mar, 14:23 (IST)

South Africa made changes in their playing XI as Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs replace  'ill' Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi. Aiden Markram will lead the side in final group stage match.Here are playing XI for South AfricaSouth Africa Cricket Team: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

01 Mar, 14:04 (IST)

Toss! Jos Buttler wins his final toss as England's ODI captain and opts to bat first. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram is leading South Africa, while Temba Bavuma sits out of the playing XI. 

01 Mar, 13:50 (IST)

Hello, and welcome to LatestLY's live coverage of SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, which will be taking place in Karachi. South Africa just needs to win the clash and secure a place in the semifinals. Check out our SA vs ENG CT 2025 Preview here.

South Africa national cricket team vs England national cricket team Live Score UpdatesThe ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is reaching its business end, and we will witness South Africa clash against England in the final Group B match of the ninth edition. The SA vs ENG CT match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), where a win for South Africa will guarantee them a place in the semi-finals. You can check the South Africa National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. This will be only the second time that a South Africa national cricket team and England national cricket team match will be held in Pakistan. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

South Africa will look to shrug off any cobwebs, that might have arisen, given they have not played any cricket since their opening match against Afghanistan. South Africa will be keen to field their best XI before the upcoming knockout matches. South Africa looks the more balanced of the two sides ahead into the SA vs ENG CT match.

On the other hand, England will have a lot to play for, which includes their pride, and Jos Buttler, who will be leading the Three Lions for the final time in white-ball cricket, having announced his resignation. England in all their two CT matches thus far, have looked in good form, but have failed to push themselves past the finish line.

South Africa Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

England Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood