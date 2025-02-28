South Africa and England will lock horns against each other in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday. The SA vs ENG CT match will be held in Karachi, which also will be the second-time South Africa national cricket team and the England national cricket team will play on Pakistan soil since their encounter in World Cup 1996 at Rawalpindi. A win here will secure a place in the semifinals for South Africa, while for England this match will be about pride, having already been knocked out. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of SA vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

South Africa are coming off an easy win over Afghanistan, after which their match against Australia got washed out due to bad weather. The Proteas will be hopeful of getting their players back into the thick of things before playing knockouts, and also ensure out-of-form cricketers get crucial match time in the middle.

On the other hand, England have been winless in the competition, despite showcasing exceptional individual performances. Jos Buttler has stated that England will rethink their white-ball cricket, and he needs to retrospect about his future moving ahead.

SA vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

In ODIs, South Africa holds a slight advantage over England, winning 34 out of the 70 times these two cricketing giants have clashed. Three Lions have come out victorious 30 times, while one ended in a tie, and five were no results.

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Ben Duckett Rassie van der Dussen Adil Rashid Kagiso Rabada Marco Jansen Liam Livingstone

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Kagiso Rabada has been South Africa's most consistent performer in ICC events and has looked in form in CT 2025 as well. The tall-lanky pacer will look to give trouble to England's in-form Ben Duckett, who has been amongst the runs this edition. Rassie van der Dussen has been South Africa's backbone in white-ball cricket and will play a crucial role against England. Apart from a rare failure against Afghanistan, Adil Rashid has outfoxed opposition with ease, and will once again be the go-to for Jos Buttler in middle-overs.

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The South Africa national cricket team vs England national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The schedule is to be played on March 1 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios: A Look at How Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa Can Enter Semis After England's Elimination.

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast viewing options of the South Africa vs England match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The SA vs ENG Group B match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee.

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

South Africa National Cricket Team Likely XI: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).