The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. This will be a home match for SRH and will look forward to using that advantage to steal a win from CSK. The hosts for match 18 currently have a single one to their name in the IPL 2024 season and that too was the highest-scoring match in the history of IPL. Gujarat Titans (GT) humbled the strong-looking side SRH in their last match as GT won the match by seven wickets. IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Blames RCB’s Title Drought to Senior Players ‘Failure To Negotiate Pressure Situations’.

The high-scoring batting lineup of SRH was humbled and was restricted to scoring runs against the strong bowling lineup of GT. Mohit Sharma took three wickets making him the Man of the Match. SRH's batting lineup was unable to play big innings as the wickets fell frequently and the bowling variations from GT made it worse for SRH to score runs. While defending their average total of 162 runs, SRH bowlers did well but was not enough for them as they didn't take many wickets, eventually leading to their defeat in the match. Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Other Players Following KKR’s 106 Runs Victory Over DC in IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

The defending champions are coming in with a defeat as well but from the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). DC went on to bat first and hit the CSK's bowling lineup for quite a few runs. CSK took some wickets but the flow of runs never stopped from DC. CSK while chasing lost a couple of early wickets which built pressure on them. Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell tried to take control of the innings but they failed soon. In the end cameo by former CSK captain MS Dhoni left an impact but was not enough to lead CSK to a third consecutive win.

SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of 19 times in which CSK has won 14 matches and SRH has just won five matches. CSK has completely dominated here in terms of wins.

SRH vs CSK Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Abhishek Sharma Ajinkya Rahane Heinrich Klaasen Shivam Dube Pat Cummins Matheesha Pathirana

SRH vs CSK Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pat Cummins and also how the CSK's bowling lineup plays out against SRH's batting lineup.

SRH vs CSK Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Number 18 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday, April 5, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

SRH vs CSK Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the SRH vs CSK match 18 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match 18 free live streaming in India.

SRH vs CSK Match Number 18 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh

