Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan in a heartwarming gesture hugged and met a lot of players after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 106-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw. Also, he went on to hug KKR's mentor Gautam Gambhir as seen in the video shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) over social media. It was a wholesome moment to watch as Shah Rukh Khan greeted and met all the players after the match was over. Rishabh Pant Hits Stunning No-Look Six off Venkatesh Iyer’s Bowling During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

