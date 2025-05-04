Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 55th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Monday, May 5. The SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match is also the 11th game this season for both franchises. The Hyderabad vs Delhi IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SRH vs DC IPL 2025, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH have just six points from their ongoing campaign. Delhi has the exact double, 12 points. SRH's hope for qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs is next to nil. The Axar Patel-led DC started their campaign on a high note. However, they failed to maintain consistency and are in a precarious position in the points table. If Capitals are aiming for a safer qualification, they must win their remaining games in IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 Runs in IPL 2025; Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna Power GT to One-Sided Victory in Ahmedabad.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), KL Rahul (DC)

Batters: Travis Head (SRH), Faf du Plessis (DC), Tristan Stubbs (DC)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Axar Patel (DC), Vipraj Nigam (DC)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (DC), Harshal Patel (SRH), Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Abhishek Sharma (c), Mitchell Starc (vc)

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), KL Rahul (DC), Travis Head (SRH), Faf du Plessis (DC), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Axar Patel (DC), Vipraj Nigam (DC), Mitchell Starc (DC), Harshal Patel (SRH), Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

