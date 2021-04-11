Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be hoping to start off the new season with a positive display and a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs KKR live streaming can scroll down below for more details. SRH vs KKR, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been inconsistent in the past few seasons, failing to make the playoffs in the last two campaigns and will be aiming for much better performances this time around and take a huge step towards their first title since 2014. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated by Delhi Capitals in Qualifiers last season and with smart recruitment, they will be confident of going a step further. SRH vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

SRH vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 2 on Star Sports TV Channels

SRH vs KKR match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs KKR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs KKR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs KKR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SRH vs KKR match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).