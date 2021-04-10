In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 third match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Needless to say that both the teams will be pushing for a win in their first game of the new season. Meanwhile, both the sides will be looking to start afresh and here’s all you need to know ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 match 3. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have met each other 19 times. KKR leads the head-to-head record with 11 wins while SRH have emerged victorious on seven occasions. One match between these two sides has ended in a tie and KKR won the Super Over.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 3, Key Players

T Natarajan has evolved since the last season as he has been part of the team India. He along with David Warner will be the key players to watch out for from SRH camp. In KKR camp, captain Eoin Morgan and Prasidh Krishna will hold the key. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 3, Mini Battles

Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Manish Pandey vs Varun Chakravarthy are some of the fascinating mini battles to watch out for during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2021, Match 3 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match 3 will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The SRH vs KKR match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 3.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

SRH Likely Playing 11: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

KKR Likely Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2021 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).