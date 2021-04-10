Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021. SRH vs KKR clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will have hopes of clinching the title come the end of the season. Meanwhile, we bring you the weather report in Chennai and how the pitch will behave at the venue for SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 clash. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time champions but in recent seasons have been fairly inconsistent and failed to make it to the playoff last season. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the playoff and progressed to the qualifiers but failed to make it to the finals as they were defeated by Delhi Capitals. Despite contrasting campaigns, both teams weren’t brilliant throughout a run they would be hoping to change.

Chennai Weather Report

Chennai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Chennai on April 11, 2021 (Sunday) is expected to be around the late 20 degree and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies will be cloudy during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

In the opening game on this pitch, it was the pacers who had more joy compared to spinner but the speedsters were rewarded for their variations rather than their stock deliveries. The strip at MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favoured slow pace and is expected to behave in the same way. Batsmen will find it difficult to score early on and dew will come into play towards the end of the game.

