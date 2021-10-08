Friday will offer a couple of blockbuster contests in the IPL 2021. There will be a couple of games today at 07.30 pm. But here we shall be talking about the live streaming and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match. But let's have a look at the preview of the game. With the hopes of making it to the playoffs, Rohit Sharma's men will take on Kane Williamson's Orange Army at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As of now, MI sits on number six of the IPL 2021 points table afterPBKS beat Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

This result made it difficult for Mumbai Indians to playoffs. Now, if MI wishes to qualify for the knockout rounds, they will have to defeat SRH by a whopping margin of 171 runs. Also, Mumbai Indians need to bat first at all costs because if they bat second maybe their run rate could not go their way mathematically. Three teams have already qualified for the playoffs - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming deets of the match below.

IPL 2021 Live Score

SRH vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 55 on Star Sports TV Channels

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 55 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrises Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).