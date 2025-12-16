SRH Team in IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear mandate, to safeguard their all-out-attack philosophy while adding the stability that was missing during their sixth-place finish in 2025. With a healthy remaining purse of INR 25.50 crore, the third-highest in the league, the franchise has plenty of room to be aggressive. They have retained a formidable core of 15 players, including the explosive opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, and the world-class finishing of Heinrich Klaasen. IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar Online.

Under the continued leadership of Pat Cummins and coach Daniel Vettori, SRH’s primary objective at the auction will be to find consistent middle-order support and a reliable Indian pace partner to replace Mohammed Shami, who was traded out to LSG in a major pre-auction move. The most glaring vacancy in the SRH roster is the lack of a frontline Indian wrist-spinner, a void that has persisted since the departure of Rashid Khan. The management is expected to engage in a bidding war for Ravi Bishnoi. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 3.

SRH Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Shivang Kumar (INR 30 Lakh).

SRH Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R Smaran, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis.

SRH Previous Season Recap: In 2025, SRH failed to qualify for playoffs after finishing 6th on the points table. Sunrisers managed to win just six out of 14 games.

