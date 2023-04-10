Shikhar Dhawan stood tall amongst the ruins with an undefeated 99-run knock but that could not prevent his Punjab Kings’ team from suffering their first defeat of the season, at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Without a win in their first two games, Aiden Markram's side got off the blocks with a dominant performance with both bat and ball. Mayank Markande was their best bowler, spinning a web around the Punjab Kings batters and finishing with figures of 4/15. Had it not been for Dhawan, Punjab Kings could have managed an embarrassing score on the board. Chasing 144 to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad saw captain Markram stitch an undefeated century partnership with Rahul Tripathi as the two guided the former champions home in 17.1 overs, in front of their home fans, who came in numbers to cheer them on. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Punjab Kings’ innings never really got going after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Prabhsimran Singh off the very first ball of this match. While Dhawan held one end strongly, wickets kept falling and he ran out of partners. A 41-run partnership with Sam Curran (22) did spark hopes of a revival, but the Englishman’s dismissal put to bed all of that. The ploy of using an Impact Player in the form of Sikandar Raza also did not work out. Soon, they were reduced to 88/9 after Nathan Ellis’ dismissal. But Dhawan carried on and, along with debutant Mohit Rathee, helped Punjab get a score of some substance. Shikhar Dhawan Wins Man of the Match Award in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Harry Brook opened the innings for Sunrisers and it looked to finally live up to his reputation as one of the best young players when he played some good shots. But Arshdeep Singh castled him and Rahul Chahar got Mayank Agarwal’s wicket, leaving the home side at 45/2 at the 8.3 over mark. But the unbeaten stand between Markram and Agarwal took Sunrisers home comfortably. Fastest Ball of IPL 2023: Lockie Ferguson Clocks 154.1 kph During GT vs KKR.

#Shikhar Dhawan is the fourth batter in the IPL to remain unbeaten on 99.

#Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee's 55* run partnership is the sixth-highest 10-wicket stand in men's T20 cricket.

#It is also the highest 10-wicket stand in the IPL.

#Dhawan scored his 49th fifty in the IPL.

#Rahul Tripathi scored his 11th IPL fifty.

#Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram's 100-run stand is the fifth-highest third-wicket partnership for SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, having gotten off the blocks in IPL 2023, will now look to maintain that form when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have their task cut out as their next opponents are defending champions Gujarat Titans on April 13.

