Lockie Ferguson may not have had the best day with the ball against his former side Gujarat Titans, but he surely did script a record. The Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer clocked 154.1 kph during the first innings of the match. This delivery was the second ball of the fourth over. Ferguson also clocked 150+ in the next two deliveries as well. GT vs KKR Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Rinku Singh’s Final Over Heroics As He Smashes Yash Dayal for Five Consecutive Sixes.

Lockie Ferguson Bowls Fastest Ball of IPL 2023

'Fireballs'

