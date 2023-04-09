An counter-attacking and fighting knock of 99 not out helps Shikhar Dhawan clinch the award of man of the match. Punjab Kings faced a tough position with the top order collapsing early and Shikhar Dhawan was the only one who could stand tall on one end and later accelerated against the likes of Umran Malik to take the total to a competitive place. He hit a six in the last ball of the innings and missed the hundred by just 1 run.

Shikhar Dhawan Wins Man of the Match Award

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first Player Of The Match winner in a losing cause in IPL 2023. A very well deserved award for Dhawan! pic.twitter.com/lLwjM0JOC2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

