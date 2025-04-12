Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the crucial Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings. Their opponents, the Punjab Kings, are positioned in the middle of the points table. The Pat Cummins-led side was the team that promised to entertain and achieve the 300-run mark this season with their explosive batting. However, their attacking approach has backfired on them. Five games completed, and the Hyderabad-based franchise finds itself in a worrying spot. IPL 2025: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Admits Concerns After Fourth Straight Defeat With Seven-Wicket Loss Against GT, Says ‘Haven’t Assess and Respect the Conditions.’

With batters not firing, it has exposed their bowling attack in the IPL 2025. Their opponents, PBKS, are having a good run in the IPL 2025. With three victories in four games, the Shreyas Iyer-led side are battling to find a spot in the top four of the IPL 2025 points table. Both sides have a strong batting attack, but Punjab has a good bowling attack as compared to the Sunrisers, which might dictate terms at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. For SRH, it's all about those two points, which will keep them in the IPL 2025. Shreyas Iyer's PBKS has a much prettier task to ride on the winning momentum. Priyansh Arya Wins Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash