Punjab Kings (PBKS) explosive opener Priyansh Arya won his maiden Man of the Match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 24-year-old hammered his maiden century in the tournament, which helped his side to register 219 runs against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Priyansh's explosive century in 39 balls was the second-fastest century by an Indian in the IPL. His knock helped the Punjab-based franchise to win the match by 18 runs against the five-time champions. Priyansh Arya Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL History, Notches Up His Maiden Hundred During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Memorable Day for Priyansh Arya

A Star is Born ✨ Priyansh Arya wins the Player of the Match award for his magnificent 1⃣0⃣3⃣🙌 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/HzhV1VtSRq #TATAIPL | #PBKSvCSK | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/kNBABp6O79 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)