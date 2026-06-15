Sri Lanka A vs India A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 4

The Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 continues to deliver exciting developmental cricket, and fans are eagerly anticipating Match 4, where hosts Sri Lanka A will lock horns with a formidable India A side. Scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2026, this 50-over contest promises a captivating display of emerging talent aiming to make their mark on the international stage. All eyes will be on the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, as these two competitive 'A' teams battle for crucial points in the tournament. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Early in India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series Opener.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Sri Lanka A vs India A, Match 4 Tournament Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 Date Monday, June 15, 2026 Start Time 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, Sri Lanka

Where to Watch Sri Lanka A vs India A: Live Streaming and TV Telecast

Cricket fans across various regions can catch all the live action of the Sri Lanka A vs India A Match 4 through official broadcasting and streaming partners. Here's how you can tune in:

India: Viewers in India can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming, the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka: Local fans can follow the game on Dialog TV and PEO TV, which will telecast the matches, including channels like Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten Cricket. Additionally, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) YouTube channel will provide live streaming for audiences within Sri Lanka.

Other Regions (Worldwide): For cricket enthusiasts in regions not covered by the above broadcasters, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) YouTube channel is confirmed to be live streaming all matches of the series. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Brother Aashirwad Scores Century; India A Batter Reacts.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

India A has already asserted their dominance in the series, securing an 8-run victory against Sri Lanka A in the opening match on June 9, 2026. In that thrilling encounter, India A posted a total of 277/6, which they successfully defended by bowling out Sri Lanka A for 269 runs in 48.5 overs. India A's Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in the first fixture. With this early psychological advantage, India A will be looking to continue their winning momentum, while Sri Lanka A will be eager to bounce back on home soil.

This crucial Match 4 offers both teams an opportunity to solidify their position in the Tri-Series standings. Expect a fiercely contested game as players like Tilak Varma (India A captain) and Sahan Arachchige (Sri Lanka A captain) lead their respective sides into battle, showcasing their skills and determination to clinch a victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).