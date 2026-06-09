Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Early in India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series Opener

Young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated outing in the 50-over format began with a brief flourish before an early dismissal saw him depart for 14 runs off 12 balls in India A's Tri-Nation Series opener against Sri Lanka A today, June 9, 2026. The 15-year-old opener, who has been making headlines with his promising talent, showcased glimpses of his attacking prowess with three boundaries before being caught at mid-off. The first match of the Tri-Nation Series 2026 commenced at 10:00 AM IST at the picturesque Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 1.

India A, led by Tilak Varma, won the toss and elected to bat first against the hosts, Sri Lanka A. Sooryavanshi opened the innings alongside Prabhsimran Singh, who also fell cheaply for just 2 runs off 11 balls. Sri Lanka A's Chamika Karunaratne and Mohamed Shiraz were instrumental in providing these crucial early breakthroughs.

Following the swift dismissals of both openers, India A found themselves under pressure at 17/2. Priyansh Arya attempted to steady the ship with a well-made 32 runs off 32 deliveries, but his promising innings was cut short by a bizarre run-out, leaving India A at 69/3. Fact Check: Viral Photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honoured by Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya is AI-Generated.

India A's Recovery Effort

The onus of rebuilding the innings then fell to vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and skipper Tilak Varma. The experienced duo stitched together a crucial partnership, navigating the challenging conditions and the disciplined Sri Lankan A bowling attack. By the 25th over, India A had reached 109/3, with Gaikwad and Varma stabilizing the innings after the early wobble.

Sooryavanshi's Form and Future

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, is currently 15 years old. His inclusion in the India A squad for this Tri-Nation Series follows a sensational run of form. He emerged as a global sensation after an incredible IPL 2026 campaign, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 230. Earlier this year, he also played a pivotal role in India's victory at the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup, including a record-breaking 175 runs off 80 balls in the final.

This Tri-Nation Series provides Sooryavanshi an important platform to demonstrate his capabilities in the 50-over format, proving his success isn't limited to the fast-paced T20s or junior cricket. Despite the early dismissal, the cricketing world will be keenly watching his subsequent performances in the tournament as he aims to make a strong case for a potential senior national team debut.

IND A vs SL A Key Match Information

Detail Information Competition Tri-Nation Series 2026, Match 1 Teams India A vs Sri Lanka A Date Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Start Time 10:00 AM IST (04:30 AM UTC) Venue Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, Sri Lanka India A Toss Decision Bat First Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 14 runs (12 balls, 3 fours)

Broadcast of the Tri-Nation Series are available on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV for fans in India. In other regions, fans are advised to check local sports news and official cricket board websites for potential streaming options. For instance, Willow Sports provides live streaming in some regions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).