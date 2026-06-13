Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Brother Aashirwad Scores Century; India A Batter Reacts

The cricketing world is buzzing not just about teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but now also his prodigious younger brother. Ten-year-old Aashirwad Sooryavanshi lit up a local practice match in Samastipur, Bihar, on June 12, 2026, with a spectacular century, scoring 103 runs from a mere 87 deliveries. Fact Check: Viral Photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honoured by Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya is AI-Generated.

Representing Cricket Academy Tajpur, Aashirwad's aggressive knock was adorned with 20 exquisite fours and a six, showcasing a fearless style reminiscent of his elder brother. His innings helped Cricket Academy Tajpur post a formidable total of 234/4 in 29.5 overs, with teammate Shivam Raj also contributing a solid 52 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Proud Reaction

The magnificent feat quickly caught the attention of his elder brother, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is currently in Sri Lanka representing India A in a Tri-Nation Series. The 15-year-old IPL star and Orange Cap winner for 2026 took to Instagram to share the match scorecard as his story and express his pride, congratulating Aashirwad on his stunning performance.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Reaction

Source: Instagram

Vaibhav, who plays for Rajasthan Royals and recently became the youngest player to earn an India call-up at 15 years and 71 days, is a well-established name in the cricketing fraternity. His phenomenal IPL 2026 season saw him clinch the Orange Cap with 776 runs in 16 matches, earning him accolades such as Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Year, and Super Striker. Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

A Family of Cricketers

The Sooryavanshi family is quickly becoming a household name in Indian cricket. With Vaibhav making waves on the international and IPL stage, and now Aashirwad showcasing his immense potential at the junior level, the future looks incredibly bright for these young talents. The shared passion and emerging prowess suggest that the cricketing legacy of the Sooryavanshi brothers is just beginning.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).