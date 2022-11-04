Sri Lanka is all set to take on England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage on Friday, November 5. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney and is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For both teams, this clash is very crucial as this game will potentially decide if they will get ahead in the race to the semi-final. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the SL vs ENG head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Secure Semi Final Spot With Dominating Victory Over Ireland in Super 12 Encounter

England started their campaign with a solid win against Afghanistan but the loss against Ireland in the rain effected encounter and then the match with Australia getting declared a washout, put their semi-final chances under threat. In a win at all costs situation against New Zealand, England displayed inspired performance and got back to winning ways. With a semi-final spot in line, they need another clinical win to go through. Along with that, they have to also keep an eye on the net run rate. For Sri Lanka, only a win won’t be enough, as they will have to look towards other game results to go in their favour as well.

SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SL vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two sides have played each other 13 times, with the English winning nine and Sri Lanka winning four.

SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) Lahiru Kumara (SL) Jos Buttler (ENG) Sam Curran (ENG)

SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

SL Likely Playing 11: : Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dashun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madhusan, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theeksana, Lahiru Kumara

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

