After winning the toss and electing to field, Ireland displayed tight bowling performance initially. Kane Williamson, who looked in a really bad touch throughout the Super-12 stage, finally showed his class as his 35-ball 61 took New Zealand to a solid total of 185-6. Josh Little was the pick of the Ireland bowlers as he bagged a hat-trick while bowling in the death overs and also dismissed the dangerous looking Kane Williamson. Like the bowling, Ireland had a good start to the batting too as they cruised to 68-0 in 8 overs. Just when they were looking to step on the accelerator, wickets started to tumble, and the chase fell off the tracks. Mitchell Santner (2-26), Lockie Ferguson (3-22) and Tim Southee (2-29) chipped in wickets at regular interval. Ireland ended up with 150-9, handing New Zealand a big victory by 35 runs and a sure shot spot in the semi-finals.

New Zealand Book Semi-Final Berth With A Victory:

