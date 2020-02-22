Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs WI on TV With Match Time in India

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head to Head Record (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It is a start of a fresh series for both Sri Lanka and West Indies. The Kieron Pollard-led side are in Sri Lanka for three One-day Internationals (ODI) and two T20Is. The teams will first square-off in the ODI series. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Sri Lanka vs West Indies free live streaming and live telecast on which channel in India, then check below for all the information. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

West Indies come into the series after hosting Ireland in a three-match series at home in January. West Indies won that series 3-0 and now will be looking to do well against better opposition Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s last ODI assignment was against Pakistan in Pakistan, and they lost it.

When to Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on February 22, 2020 (Saturday). The series opener will be a day game and will start at 09:45 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and local time as well.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Good news for cricket fans is that the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs West Indies series 2020 will be available in India. Sony Pictures Networks Sports holds the broadcast rights of the series and will provide live telecast of SL vs WI 1st ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI 2020?

With Sony Pictures Networks Sports holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies first ODI will be available on SonyLiv. The SL vs WI live streaming will be provided on SonyLiv’s mobile application and official website. Jio users will get free live streaming of the match on Jio TV mobile application. We at LatestLY will provide the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of SL vs WI 1st ODI here.

Dimuth Karunaratne who opted out of Pakistan tour is back to lead the side in ODIs. Sri Lanka have also recalled wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella. Out of last five meetings between these two teams, Sri Lanka have won four matches.