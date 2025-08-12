Mumbai, August 12: Australian veteran David Warner, who is still active in the T20 circuit following retirement from international cricket, overtook Indian legend Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-getter in T20s during The Hundred competition. Let us look at top five T20 batters. David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Fifth-Highest Run-Getter in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During London Spirit vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 Match.

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

The top run-getter in T20s is West Indies icon Chris Gayle, who revolutionised the format with his ferocious hitting and was its first big superstar. He has played 463 matches, scoring 14,562 runs in 455 innings at an average of 36.22, a strike rate of 144.75, with 22 centuries and 88 fifties and a best score of 175*.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Legendary WI all-rounder Pollard, who is still active in the T20 league circuit, has made 13,854 runs in 707 matches at an average of 31.48, with a strike rate of 150.68. He has scored a century and 63 fifties in the format, with a best score of 104.

Alex Hales (England)

The England opener has scored 13,814 runs in 503 matches and 499 innings at an average of 29.90, with a strike rate of 145.50. He has scored seven centuries and 87 fifties, with the best score of 119*.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

The Pakistani right-hander has scored 13,571 runs at an average of 35.99 in 515 innings. His strike rate is 127.24, with 83 fifties and a best score of 95*. David Warner Wicket Video: Watch Adam Milne Rattle Australian Batsman's Stumps With Perfect Setup During Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Match.

David Warner (Australia)

Warner overtook Virat with a 71-run knock during The Hundred for London Spirit. Now, in 419 T20 matches, Warner has scored 13,545 runs at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of above 140, with eight centuries and 113 fifties, best score of 135*.