Match 23 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 witnessed a nail-biter between Guyana Amazon Warriors and table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders, where the former franchise prevailed by three wickets. Dwaine Pretorius played a cameo knock of 26 not-out, which carried forward the good work by Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer as the home team earned two crucial points.

Batting first, Trinbago Knight Riders were off to a poor start, losing their openers early; however, the middle-order did the rescue work. Keacy Carty played a solid 29 off 34 before retiring out, while the Windies duo of Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard did the real damage. While Dravo scored a 35-ball 33, 38-year-old Pollard slammed a 17-ball half-century to ensure TRK managed a respectable total of 167. Moeen Ali was the standout bowler, claiming 1 for 11 in his four overs.

In reply, Guyana Amazon Warriors, too, suffered a sluggish start as Akeal Hossain claimed both in quick succession. West Indies veteran batters Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer started to rebuild the Warriors’ innings, with a solid 83-run stand for the third wicket, before Sunil Narine dismissed the latter for 49. Narine soon claimed his second wicket, getting rid of Hope, who scored a resilient 53 off 46. CPL 2025: Shakib Al Hasan Guides Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to Seven-Wicket Win Over Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots Romario Shepherd, too, faltered for the Warriors, but Dwaine Pretorius kept GAW in the hunt, managing to hit back-to-back sixes off Andre Russell in the 18th over, to reduce the target to 19 off 12. Pretorius (26*) remained calm and managed to hit a six in the final over, bringing the target down to 2 off 3, and along with Gudakesh Motie (5*), the pair were able to reach off the penultimate delivery.

