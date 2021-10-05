Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni struggled against Delhi Capitals with the bat. He scored 18 runs from 27 balls and the fans were quite baffled with the CSK captain for his sluggish knock. Dhoni batted at the strike rate of 66.66. Chennai In fact, the Internet was full of memes trolling MS Dhoni for his slow inning. CSK could only put up 136 runs for the loss of five wickets. Many netizens even blamed Dhoni for Chennai SuperKings' three-wicket loss. But now, CSK coach Stephen Flemming has come in support of the skipper. Chennai Super Kings Promises to Come Back Stronger After 3-Wicket Defeat Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

In the post-match conference, Fleming was asked about MS Dhoni's knock to which he said that he is not the only batsman to struggle and it was a difficult time for strokeplay. He emphasised that both teams struggled at the end of the innings. Fleming also highlighted the fact that CSK did not lack intent but it was difficult to establish after a couple of mistakes. "Sometimes you set your sights too high, too many. Probably we were 10-15 runs short of having a match-winning score. That's the difficulty at the moment, trying to assess what the conditions are in all three different grounds," he said.

After the defeat, Chennai Super Kings were pushed to number two on the IPL 2021 points table. MS Dhoni's men have 18 points in their tally. Delhi Capitals leading the tally with 20 points. Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. CSK's final league game this season is against Punjab Kings in Dubai on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).