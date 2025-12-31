New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has quickly established itself as a cornerstone of global franchise cricket, showcasing the world’s top talent across three high-octane seasons. Since its inaugural edition in 2023, the league has crowned two different champions, with the Mumbai Indians recently securing their place as the most successful franchise in the tournament’s history. Ahead of the upcoming WPL 2026, which will be the fourth edition of the competition, let us get a lowdown on season-by-season champions and the most title wins in the history of the Women's Premier League. WPL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Mumbai Indians Reclaim Dominance in WPL 2025

The last season of the WPL concluded on March 15, 2025, with the Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for the second time. In a repeat of the inaugural 2023 Final, Mumbai faced the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians set a target of 150 runs. The Delhi Capitals fell short by just 8 runs in a tense finish, marking Mumbai’s second title in three years. Harmanpreet Kaur was named Player of the Match for her crucial 66-run knock, while Nat Sciver-Brunt earned the Player of the Tournament award for her all-round dominance.

Season-by-Season WPL Champions

The WPL has seen a consistent rivalry at the top, with the Delhi Capitals remarkably reaching all three finals to date, though they are still searching for their first title.

Season Winner Runner-up Winning Margin Final Venue 2023 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 7 Wickets Brabourne Stadium 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals 8 Wickets Arun Jaitley Stadium 2025 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 8 Runs Brabourne Stadium,

Most Successful Teams and Captains

With their 2025 victory, the Mumbai Indians are currently the only team to have won the WPL title twice (2023, 2025). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) holds one title, secured in 2024 under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, which ended a long wait for a trophy for the franchise across both men's and women's formats. WPL 2026 Ticket Booking: How to Purchase Tickets for Women's Premier League Season 4 Matches Online?.

Harmanpreet Kaur remains the most successful captain in the league's short history, having guided her side to the playoffs in every edition and winning two championships.

Individual Excellence: Orange and Purple Caps

The league has also been a platform for record-breaking individual performances. The Orange Cap (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) have been highly contested each year.

2023: Meg Lanning (DC) took the Orange Cap with 345 runs, while Hayley Matthews (MI) claimed the Purple Cap with 16 wickets.

2024: Ellyse Perry (RCB) led the scoring with 341 runs. Shreyanka Patil (RCB) took the Purple Cap with 13 wickets.

2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) dominated the batting charts with 523 runs, while Amelia Kerr (MI) and Hayley Matthews tied for the most wickets with 18 each.

Tournament Background and Evolution

Launched by the BCCI in 2023, the WPL followed the success of the earlier "Women's T20 Challenge" exhibition matches. The league currently features five franchises: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants. Jemimah Rodrigues Appointed Delhi Capitals Women's New Captain Ahead of WPL 2026.

The tournament utilizes a double round-robin format, where the top team in the standings qualifies directly for the final, while the second and third-placed teams compete in an Eliminator match.

As the league prepares for its fourth season in 2026, the Mumbai Indians remain the team to beat, with the Delhi Capitals eager to break their "runner-up" streak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).