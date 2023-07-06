England are battling it out against Australia in the third game of the Ashes 2023. In the opening session of Day 1, Stuart Broad took the prized wicket of David Warner in the very first over to provide England with a perfect start. Interestingly, it was the 16th time the England pacer has dismissed the southpaw in the longest format of the game. How to Watch ENG vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 1 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Channel Details of England vs Australia Ashes Cricket Match Score Updates on TV

Broad has had a wood over Warner in the Test arena and the Australian opening batter has generally found it tough to tackle the veteran pacer. Though Warner showed great resistance against England's strike bowler in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series, he was not able to replicate the same and succumbed to Broad's brilliance in the first over of the third Test.

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner for the 16th time in Tests

Australia has played some phenomenal cricket in the ongoing Ashes series and have won both of their first two games. They are just a win away from scripting a historic Ashes victory on England soil. They would look to ride on the winning momentum and conquer the Three Lions. The hosts on the hand, would look to redeem themselves in the third Test and claw their way back into the series.

