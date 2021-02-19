India are set to play England in the third Test of the four-match series at the newly revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third Test will start from February 24. Still a few days away from the Test match, England seamer Stuart Broad shared a short glimpse of the beautiful stadium on social media. The stadium, renovated at roughly Rs 800 Crore, can accommodate over 1 lakh spectators. The India vs England match will be the first international Test at the venue. India vs England 3rd Test 2021: Date, Time, Venue and Everything You Need To Know About the Day-Night Match.

Broad shared a video of the stadium on his social media pages. “1st look at Cricket’s largest stadium 🏟 110,000 capacity pretty impressive,” Broad captioned the video. The video starts with Broad entering from the stadium from the dressing room. As he climbs up the steps and enters the ground, Broad turns the camera towards the stands overlooking the ground. The song ‘Vande Mataram’ is heard playing in the background. Take a look at Broad’s post. India Likely Playing XI for Day-Night Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Third Match at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Stuart Broad Shares Video of Beautiful Motera Stadium

1st look at Cricket’s 🏏 largest stadium 🏟 110,000 capacity pretty impressive 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TvkPmti8y5 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 19, 2021

India and England are, meanwhile, tied 1-1 in the four-match Test series. The visitors started the series with a 227-run in the first game while India levelled the series by winning the second Test by 317 runs. Both the opening two Tests of the series was played in Chennai. The third Test at the Motera stadium will be a pink-ball affair. The venue will also host the fourth Test as well as the T20I leg of the tour.

